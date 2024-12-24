The Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff spot in the NFC with a 34-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, and newcomers to this year's team, Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs, spoke on what it means to them to be on a competitive team after being part of many losing teams with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. After McKinney's answer, Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon had an enthusiastic response.

“Before, I had to scratch and claw to try to get into the playoffs,” Xavier McKinney said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“Welcome to the Packers!” Keisean Nixon yelled, according to Schneidman.

McKinney made the playoffs one time with the Giants, and that was in 2022. Every other year of his tenure there, the Giants had a losing record and missed the playoffs.

Jacobs has played in the playoffs one time as well, in 2021 with the Raiders, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. Jacobs capped off a 96-yard touchdown drive in the game against the Saints. He is clearly happy to be part of a real contender.

“I mean, we're playing for something, you know,” Jacobs said, via Schneidman. “You got games in front of you. You know, we still fighting you know, trying to be as best of a team as we can be. We finally put a complete game together, that's something that we've been — since the beginning of the season. It just feels like our ceiling just keep going up. I know for me, man, I'm just happy to be a part of it.”

Expand Tweet

Packers look to maximize playoff seed

The Packers are set to host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, in what will be a huge game when it comes to determining the seeding in the NFC. The Vikings are pushing for the NFC North title, while the Packers are eliminated from contending for that. Still, Green Bay would like to maximize its playoff seed. A win over the Vikings would help out in that regard, and inadvertently help the Detroit Lions as well.

Green Bay can get as high as the fifth seed by winning their final two games, and Minnesota losing their final two.