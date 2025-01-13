The Green Bay Packers faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs on Sunday evening. A Green Bay win would have seen the team head to the Motor City to take on their rival Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. However, the Packers lost to the Eagles despite a fine performance from running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs rushed for 81 yards on Sunday evening in Philadelphia. He added another 40 yards on three catches during the game. It was not enough, though. The Eagles claimed a 22-10 win over Green Bay on Sunday. They will play host to the winner of the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, who play Monday night in Arizona.

After the game, Jacobs dropped an interesting hint regarding the offseason. “Our locker room is gonna be different. We got some guys due for a contract this year. We don’t know what that’s gonna look like, how that’s gonna shake up, but I know I’m gonna try to get some guys here,” the Packers running back said, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Packers, Josh Jacobs see disappointing end to 2024 season

Josh Jacobs and the Packers certainly hoped they would go on a deeper playoff run. After all, Green Bay was one drive away from the NFC Championship Game last season. However, it wasn't meant to be. The Packers are headed home and preparing for the offseason.

In some respects, it's not too difficult to see where things went wrong. Green Bay was a good team this season and beat some other really good teams. In saying this, they failed to take down the best of the best. Including the playoffs, they lost six games this year. All six losses came against the Eagles, Lions, and Vikings.

Injuries certainly didn't help matters, either. Packers star Jordan Love was not 100% heading into this game against Philadelphia. Moreover, Green Bay lost multiple key players to injury on Sunday. Everything piled up, and Green Bay could not overcome it.

The 2025 season should be a promising one for this team. However, the loss to the Eagles is certain to sting throughout the summer. Let's see what the Packers' front office does to try and contend for a Super Bowl this offseason.