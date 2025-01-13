During their disappointing Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers were dealt even more bad news regarding injury updates on Elgton Jenkins and Devonte Wyatt, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Packers ruled out both G/T Elgton Jenkins (shoulder) and DL Devonte Wyatt (lower leg),” Schefter wrote.

For a team that entered this week with a slew of injuries, the negative updates keep on flowing in.

After Christian Watson seemingly tore his ACL in Week 18 against the Bears, the offensive injuries just keep stacking up.

Losing Jenkins, one of the Packers' top offensive linemen, doesn't paint a positive picture for Green Bay, who's struggled all game at getting points on the board.

Even with a speech from Lil Wayne before the game, this Packers offense looks about as flat as they could've.

Many praised the Packers for making the playoffs in 2023, and for good reason, as one of the youngest rosters in postseason history.

However, Matt LaFleur's squad looks less prepared for the playoffs than they did in 2023, even with an added season of experience.

This isn't completely their fault, given that they've sustained an abundant list of injuries. But, regardless of what's to blame or who's at fault, the Packers are underperforming, and their continued list of injuries hasn't helped.

On the defensive side, Wyatt — their young, standout interior lineman — also left the game and was ruled out. The injury is considered a lower leg injury, so his return could take a bit longer than Jenkins' shoulder injury.

Any time a big man like Wyatt injures a part of their lower body, it causes reason for concern moving forward. The importance of a strong base for linemen on both sides of the ball is wildly important, so any significant injury to that part of their body is notable.

However, if the Packers continue playing the way they have through three quarters of Wild Card Weekend, they'll have plenty of time to heal up over their offseason.