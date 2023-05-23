My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The NFL is currently in the process of adding or denying new rule changes for the 2023 season, and one of the more divisive topics involved whether or not fair catches and touchbacks on kickoffs would all be placed at the 25-yard line. Despite some pushback, the rule change has been approved by the league, leading to a confused reaction from Keisean Nixon.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The NFL has passed a new rule instituting all fair catches and touchbacks come out to the 25-yard line on kickoffs, source said. Now the same as the college rule, the thought is that this should make it safer, though special teams coaches around the league oppose the change.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nixon emerged as the Green Bay Packers kick return specialist in 2022, leading the league in total kick returns (35) and kick return yards (1009), while also having the longest kick return of the season at 105 yards. It’s clear this new rule change impacted Nixon, but it seemed like he was a bit confused by what is actually going to change.

Packers First Team All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon weighs in on the new kickoff rule on Instagram: “Lol what is a fair catch?” pic.twitter.com/BUzA7WkYEp — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 23, 2023

Fair catches are more commonly associated with punts than kickoffs, so it’s not hard to see why Keisean Nixon is a bit confused here. Chances are Nixon will try to take his fair share of kick returns to the house for the Packers in 2023, so maybe if he just returns every kickoff he takes the field for, this won’t be an issue. Either way, there will likely be some pushback on this rule from tons of special teamers, and it will be worth keeping an eye on how this rule change plays out in its initial one year test run.