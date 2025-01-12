Lil Wayne is the ultimate hype man. The Grammy-winning rapper — and huge Green Bay Packers fan — gave his professional insight on how the Packers QB Jordan Love can get critics off his back with his match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m. EST.

“Who needs a little bit of a Tunechi up?” one of the NFL GameDay Morning hosts asked Lil Wayne referencing the rapper's other moniker.

“Right now, I was going with Jordan Love” the rapper answered.

“Everyone is talking about he's always up or he's always down,” Wayne continued. “If Jordan plays great they're a great team.”

Wayne proceeded to let Love know what he needed to do next to get fans away from criticizing him.

“No Jordan it's time to get rid of the downs. You stay up, you stay playing great and we win,” Wayne said.

Love was drafted first round and 26th pick by the Packers in 2020.

As for Wayne, it was announced in November 2024 that the rapper would be joining NFL GameDay Morning as a host. For the announcement, Wayne, who is a diehard Packers fan was seen running alongside the team from the tunnel. His fandom did not start there either as in 2021 he made a theme song for the Packers titled, “Green & Yellow.”

In the song he references the team's colors, “Once a Packer, always a Packer/ Like Shakur, call me ‘two-pack’/ I’m green and yellow.”

Lil Wayne Felt ‘Snubbed' By NFL For Super Bowl

While Wayne is seemingly loving his time on NFL GameDay Morning, last year he was emotional when it was announced that Kendrick Lamar would be the 2025 Super Bowl halftime performer. The reason why the decision by Jay-Z, who serves as the NFL's live music entertainment strategist, hurt Wayne so much was that the Super Bowl will be held in his home city of New Orleans.

“That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot,” he said at the time. “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. And for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

The Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT in NOLA's Caesars Superdome.