It was of huge concern Wednesday for Green Bay Packers fans as star wide receiver Christian Watson suffered through an injury scare on his knee in the last play of that day's practice. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur would speak to the media regarding a bevy of topics including the status update regarding Watson and the severity of his injury.

The play Watson got injured on happened in the back of the end zone where Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a jump ball where the knee issue happened and stayed on the floor after practice ended. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, LaFleur would admit that it was a “big time scare,” but also said he is “doing well” and even will practice Thursday.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Christian Watson getting banged up yesterday,” LaFleur said. “‘That was a big time scare. He seems to be doing well.' LaFleur said he believes Watson will practice today.”



There is no doubt that this great news for the Packers and fans of the team since Watson has emerged as an explosive pass catcher for the team, though he has had some injury issues in the past as recent as last season. He would only play nine games due to some hamstring issues as he caught 28 passes for 422 yards to along with five touchdowns.

Watson talks about the injury during Packers practice

Th2 25-year old would speak about the injury after practice Wednesday where he talked about the play trying to go up for the ball and make a play. However, he would say that he “came down a little awkward,” but even said at the time that “it hurt a lot worse in the moment” despite not knowing the severity of the injury according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“I’m glad Jordan took a shot on that one,” Watson said. “I tried to go up and get it, I think we just came down a little awkward, I don’t know if it was his knee or his cleat, but something just kinda hit me in the knee. I think it hurt a lot worse in the moment than I thought. I’m just thankful and obviously was praying that it wasn’t too serious, and it wasn’t.

“It’s a little sore, but it’s just a bruise, so nothing that’s going to stop me from doing anything … right now, it’s died down a lot, so if we had a practice right now, then I think I would be good to go.”

As said by LaFleur Thursday, even Watson described the initial issue as “scary for me just kinda in that moment” because the North Dakota State product has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He would burst on to the scene in 2022 when he caught 41 passes f0r 611 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

At any rate, Watson and the Packers are looking to improve after a 9-8 record which put them second in the NFC North as they open the season in Sao Paulo, Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6.