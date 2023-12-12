Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn't mince words when talking about Keisean Nixon fumbling a punt return in the Week 14 loss to the Giants.

The Green Bay Packers lost 24-22 in Week 14 on Monday Night Football to the New York Giants, dropping to 6-7 on the season. Arguably the biggest play of the game was kick returner Keisean Nixon muffing a punt in the third quarter, which set up the Giants’ second touchdown. After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur was not happy with his return man.

Just two minutes after returning from halftime, the Packers defense forced a Giants punt up 10-7. Nixon muffed the punt but was able to get on top of it before the Giants coverage team got to him. Instead of just lying on the ground and securing the ball, though, Nixon decided to get up and try to run, which allowed Darnay Holmes to strip the ball from him and Benton Whitley recovered it.

The choice to get up and try to fix a bad play is what Matt LaFleur took issue with.

“Matt LaFleur on Keisean Nixon fumbled punt, makes it clear he needed to stay on the ground following the muff,” USA Today Packers beat writer Ryan Wood reported after the game. “‘Absolutely. You can't do that. You're kind of in a panic mode anyways when you muff the ball, and [then] you regather that. Just not the smartest play in that situation.’”

The Packers ultimately came back and took a 22-21 lead over the Giants in the fourth quarter, so this was not the deciding play of the Week 14 game. However, with the way New York was moving the ball to that point, it’s hard not to imagine that even going three-and-out and punting the ball back would have allowed Green Bay to keep its lead deeper into the second half.

Keisean Nixon, a defensive back by trade, was an All-Pro kick returner last season. He led the league in kick return yards and didn’t lose a single fumble. This season, he’s now lost three fumbles, which is more than he has in his entire career.