The Green Bay Packers had chance after chance to pull of the upset over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday, but injuries and mistakes throughout the game cost them in a 22-10 loss to end their season.

The Packers were behind the 8-ball right from the start after Keisean Nixon fumbled the opening kickoff and the Eagles immediately punched it in for a touchdown. From there, the Packers failed to get anything going for the entire first half on offense as Jordan Love struggled, the run game sputtered and the Packers put up a big goose egg in a first half shutout.

After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the team's slow starts and said that is one of the big talking points coming into the offseason in Green Bay, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“That’s going to be a great reflection point this offseason,” LaFleur said, per Demovsky.

Slow starts have been a theme of this Packers season, not just on Sunday. Sleepwalking out of the gates has also cost them in both of their losses to the Minnesota Vikings and in their first defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions. If the Packers could have turned around even two of those three games, they would have had a good chance at bringing home a division title and hosting a playoff game this season. Instead, they found themselves on the road against one of the best teams in the NFL.

Packers need to find blue-chip players this offseason

There's no question that the foundation for this Packers team, which is still very young, is there. Jordan Love struggled mightily on Sunday, but he has still shown enough to give Packers fans faith in him moving forward. The team is very well coached with Matt LaFleur at the helm and new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley did a very nice job this year.

Green Bay even got some internal progress from some pieces on that side of the ball. Safety Xavier McKinney blossomed into an All Pro, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper looks like a future star, and a few more young pieces all over the roster had promising campaigns.

Now, the Packers need to go out and make a splash. Another star player or two would make a huge difference for this team and give them some more juice that the coaching staff doesn't haver to create. Imagine a true star wide receiver on the team to complement Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. When the going gets tough, Love needs one guy who he can turn to on the outside, and the Packers don't have that right now.

Defensively, the Packers could use one impact player who can really turn a game around in one play. Whether that comes in the form of a pass rusher or a top cornerback, that should be the top priority for the Packers' front office this offseason. If they can add some high-end talent to their already deep roster, this could be a contender in the NFC next season.