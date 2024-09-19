The Green Bay Packers may be able to get their starting quarterback to return in Week 3 after it was expected he may be out for longer. Love ended up practicing in a limited manner this week, which is a good sign for many people wondering how long he would be out. Head coach Matt LaFleur is still keeping things open, and when asked about what was his plan for Love ahead of their matchup against the Tennessee Titans, he kept it short and simple.

“We’ll give him up until kickoff, 90 minutes,” LaFleur said to the media.

Love suffered an MCL sprain in their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the initial thought was that he would be out for some weeks. In Week 2, Malik Willis started in the place of Love and led them to a win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Of course, Love gives the Packers the best chance to win, but if they could rest him until he's fully healthy, it could work out for them down the road.

Jordan Love has a chance to return to the Packers soon

With Jordan Love returning to practice, there's a chance that he could play against the Tennessee Titans, but coming back in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings wouldn't hurt either. Love was wearing a protective brace in practice, and he still needs to be cleared to play before stepping out on the field. Love said after practice that it was good to get some reps in.

“The trainers are seeing everything I'm doing, and they're not gonna put me out there unless they feel confident that I can protect myself,” Love said. “At the same time, that's why it's good to get some practice reps in and get that feel of what it's like again.

“There's just nothing like when it's live bullets; you're in the game, and that rush is real. So there's a lot of things I might not experience before I get back in the game.”

While Love is out, Malik Willis has been taking over the starting reps and got the Packers a win in Week 2. Willis said after practice that Love looks like he's improving.

“You can see that he feels more comfortable just moving around the building, the way he was out there today,” Willis said. “I wouldn't be surprised [if Love plays]. I just have to stay ready and focus on what I can control [and] leave it up to him and Coach LaFleur.”

It would be a sight to see Willis go up against his former team in Week 3, but if Love is healthy and can play, there's no doubt that he will be out on the field trying to lead the Packers to a win.