The Green Bay Packers played two different games when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, and while they dominated the game in the second half, they could not overcome the visitors because they built up too much of an advantage in the first half. The undefeated Vikings registered a 31-29 triumph after building a 28-0 lead through the first 29-plus minutes.

The Packers were kept off the scoreboard until 15 seconds remained in the first half when Jordan Love threw the first of his four TD passes, hitting Jayden Reed with a 15-yard scoring throw. However, the first half might have been much closer if Packers placekicker Brayden Narveson had been successful on two FG attempts.

Narveson attempted a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter that glanced off the right upright and also missed a 49-yard attempt. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur attempted to back his kicker with his remarks after the game.

“I've got a lot of confidence and wouldn’t blink if I had to put him out there in another situation,” LaFleur said, per Athletic beat writer Matt Schneidman.

Narveson has missed four FG attempts in the first four games of the season. While LaFleur has been supportive of the 25-year-old kicker, it's hard to imagine that he has much more leeway with the Packers.

Vikings were rolling early but forced to hang on

Minnesota came into Lambeau Field as a confident team, having beaten the 49ers and Texans in their previous two games.

Quarterback Sam Darnold continued his hot play with a pair of TD passes in the first quarter to Jordan Addison and Josh Oliver, and then threw another scoring pass in the second quarter to Justin Jefferson. Addison added another touchdown on a jet sweep running play.

Darnold completed 20 of 28 passes for 275 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Jefferson caught 6 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown while Addison caught 3-72-1.

Former Packers star running back Aaron Jones played a key role for the Vikings. He had 22 carries for 93 yards, and he also caught 4 passes for 46 yards.

Love started slowly after missing the last two games with an MCL sprain, but he dominated in the second half. He completed 32 of 54 passes for 389 yards with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Reed had a huge game for the Packers, catching 7-139-2. Dontayvion Wicks caught 5-78-2 for the home team.

The Vikings will attempt to remain undefeated in Week 5 when they face the New York Jets in London. The Packers will try to get back on track when they go to Los Angeles next week to take on the Rams.