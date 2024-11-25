The Green Bay Packers hosted the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 of the NFL regular season. In doing so, they won big, defeating them 38-10. Unfortunately, though, they didn't get out of the game clean.

Starting wide receiver Romeo Doubs went down with an injury during the game. He had to be helped off the field and into the blue medical tent by teammates after taking a big fall trying to go up and make a contested catch. He was then ruled out of the game with a concussion shortly after, via Lily Zao of Fox 6.

Expand Tweet

Doubs wasn't the only injury the Packers had to deal with this week. Coming into the game, both cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper were out with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively. On the contrary, the 49ers also dealt with a lot of injuries, including quarterback Brock Purdy, left tackle Trent Williams, and more.

Packers looking to compete until the end in NFC North race

The conversation changes every year, but there's no doubt who the best division in football is in 2024. That would be the NFC North, where the Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota and Vikings all are competing for playoff spots. On top of that, the Lions, Packers, and Vikings are all competing for the NFC's top seed too, it just depends on which one of them wins the division first.

The Packers currently sit third in the division, despite being 8-3 on the season. The Vikings are 10-2 and the Lions are 11-1. Luckily for Green Bay, there is still six more games. Additionally, in those six games, the Packers will face both the Vikings and Lions once. If the Packers can take down both and win out, there's a good chance they could still win the division.

However, it won't be easy. In addition to facing those two teams, who are very good in their own right, the Packers will face the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints.

The Bears are an up-and-down team depending on how Caleb Williams plays, but they're still as dangerous as anyone. The Seahawks are also a very dangerous team any week. The Dolphins' record doesn't look great, but they've looked very good since Tua Tagovailoa returned from injury.