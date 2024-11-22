The Green Bay Packers will be without two key defensive players in their Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper have been ruled out due to injuries, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Alexander, who sustained a knee injury in October during the Packers' victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, managed only 10 snaps in last week's narrow 20-19 win against the Chicago Bears before exiting the game. Despite his absence from practice throughout the week, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Alexander will not be placed on injured reserve.

In Alexander's absence, second-year cornerback Carrington Valentine is expected to see increased playing time. Valentine stepped in during the Bears game, recording nine tackles. After starting 12 games as a rookie last season, Valentine missed portions of training camp and two games this season due to an ankle injury.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who recorded seven tackles on a career-high 51 snaps against the Bears, suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Wednesday. LaFleur expressed optimism about Cooper's recovery, stating that he doesn't have any “long-term concern” over the injury.

The Packers, currently holding a 7-3 record and sitting third in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, will face the 5-5 49ers at Lambeau Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The 49ers have also announced significant absences, ruling out quarterback Brock Purdy (right shoulder), who sustained the injury in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) among six players unavailable for the game.

The Packers' defense will need to adjust to the absence of Alexander and Cooper, relying on depth players to step up against a 49ers team also dealing with key injuries. The outcome of this game could have significant implications for both teams as they navigate the second half of the season.