With a 34-0 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, the Green Bay Packers officially clinched a Wild Card playoff berth. As a member of the ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast, Jason Kelce celebrated accordingly with fans in Lambeau Field just two days before Christmas.

Kelce, who was dressed as Santa Claus all night, handed out real pieces of cheese to fans in the front row after the win. The Packer fans in attendance excitedly accepted the gift, with one man attempting to eat the entire block. They don't call them “Cheeseheads” for nothing.

Expand Tweet

Kelce joined the ‘Monday Night Countdown' during the previous offseason, much to the delight of fans. Since retiring from football at the end of the 2023 season, the 37-year-old has become a fan favorite icon due to his unique personality and affinity for odd gestures, such as handing out cheese for Christmas.

With the win, the Packers became the fourth NFC team to officially clinch a playoff spot. Three of the four teams are from the NFC North. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings have both already punched their tickets to the postseason despite still jockeying for the division and No. 1 overall seed in the conference.

Green Bay rode their defense in its Week 16 win over an overmatched Saints team. New Orleans — who played without Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Taysom Hill — could get nothing going offensively, resulting in their first shutout loss of the year.

Jason Kelce dressed up as Santa all day

Handing out cheese got Jason Kelce noticed by fans but he had kept his Santa gimmick up for most of the day. ‘Monday Night Countdown' released a segment with Kelce and SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt walking around the city of Green Bay with Christmas costumes on.

During their charade, Kelce was Santa while Van Pelt was dressed as an elf. The men visited citizens of the city ahead of the Packers-Saints game, making their presence felt in the community.

Kelce remained in costume for the game and entered Lambeau Field with it on. He remained in costume when he returned to the desk as an analyst, both before and after handing out cheese.