The MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer offered some insight into why the Green Bay Packers may not be in a rush to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Wednesday tweet.

“A stroke of genius in the Packers contract with Aaron Rodgers,” Breer wrote. “His $58.3 million option bonus can be exercised at any point between now and Sept. 1.

“So Green Bay has all the time in the world to trade Rodgers.”

On the same show he announced his intent to play for the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers addressed rumors of having a wish list of free agents the New York Jets would have to sign before he considers joining the team on a Wednesday edition of the Pat McAfee show.

“Rodgers says he did not have a list of demands for players the Jets should sign,” Garafolo said. “Says he was asked about some teammates and obviously endorsed them.”

The 39-year-old quarterback praised receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Allen Lazard when asked about them on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Also Rodgers: 'Who wouldn't want Odell on their team?'"

“Also Rodgers: ‘Who wouldn’t want Odell on their team?'”

Aaron Rodgers has played in 18 seasons with the Packers since he was first selected with the 24th overall pick of the 2005 NFL draft. He paved the way for 10 invitations to the Pro Bowl games and four All-Pro selections as he suited up for 230 games and started in 223. Rodgers started in all 17 games he played last season, racking up 3,695 passing yards and 26 touchdowns as the Packers went 8-9 and 3-3 against NFC North rivals.