By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Despite the Green Bay Packers’ much-needed 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Week 16, fans had concerns over some of the team’s offensive decisions, particularly with regards to running back Aaron Jones’ limited usage. Jones was limited to a mere eight touches during their win on Sunday, a season-low. And with the Packers needing to remain as spotless as they can be as they try to salvage their season with an inexplicable playoff berth, the 28-year old running back’s touches, or lack thereof, will definitely be a cause for concern.

Nonetheless, there may be an extremely valid reason behind the Packers’ decision to take the ball out of Aaron Jones’ hands.

As Matt Schneidman of The Athletic noted, Jones has been playing through a plethora of injuries, beginning on Week 10, when the Packers RB endured an ankle injury prior to their 31-28 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Thus, it makes sense that the Packers are doing whatever they could to prevent further injury.

In addition to the ankle injuries Aaron Jones suffered in Weeks 10, 11, 15, and in the buildup to the Packers’ Week 17 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings, he also endured shin and glute injuries in Weeks 12 and 13 to go along with knee problems in Week 16. Suffice to say, Jones’ body, particularly the lower half, is beaten up beyond belief.

Nevertheless, Jones still aims to trudge along amid his injury-riddled season that, surprisingly, hasn’t caused him to miss any games.

“It’s a long season, so you’re gonna get banged up. [… If I’m able to go, I’m out there. Unless something that comes up where I can’t — broken or things like that — that’s the only time you won’t see me out there, but I’ll push through anything to be out there with my guys,” Jones said.

Faced with a must-win scenario against the Vikings, Aaron Jones and the Packers will have to bring their A-games, injury problems and all.