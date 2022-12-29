By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers are in the middle of their preparation for an all-important showdown against the Minnesota Vikings this coming Sunday, but they could also be preparing for a potential absence from running back Aaron Jones.

No, Jones hasn’t been ruled out of that contest. It still appears likelier that he’ll give it a go given the crucial nature of said matchup, but he was only able to log in a limited session during Wednesday’s practice — the first of the week for the Packers.

The Packers could also just be being more careful with Aaron Jones, whose ankle and knee injuries did not prevent him from playing in Week 16’s game against the Miami Dolphins on the road, though he was only able to appear in only 38 percent of offensive snaps and finish with just six carries for 25 rushing yards and two receptions for nine receiving yards. It was the fewest touches he’s managed in a game since Week 1’s loss to the Vikings when he also had just a total of eight touches in a 23-7 loss on the road.

Aaron Jones will still have chances to practice in full to allay fears about his availability in Week 17 for the Packers, who, at 7-8, are still in contention for one of the wild-card tickets in the NFC. The Vikings have already locked up the top spot in the NFC North division, so the only way Aaron Jones and the Packers make the playoffs is via the wild-card route.

In case Aaron Jones gets ruled out for Week 17, AJ Dillon will have more on his plate in the backfield.