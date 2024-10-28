The Green Bay Packers took down the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 8 matchup, 27-30, despite quarterback Jordan Love suffering a groin injury that forced him to leave the game. Still, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's dazzling performance couldn't quite push his team over the hump. Likewise, the Packers' offensive struggles didn't miss the notice of tight end Tucker Kraft, who called out their mistakes after the game.

“We need to start taking accountability for what's going on with our offense early in the half,” Kraft said, via Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman on X, formerly Twitter. “That's just not us… We've got to start holding each other more accountable. I haven't looked at the film yet, but there's errors by everybody on the field.”

Week 8: Packers def. Jaguars

Still, there's no style points in sports, and this win over the Jaguars pushed the Packers to second place in the extremely competitive NFC North, whose teams are all above .500 through Week 8.

However, Tucker Kraft is right that the Packers need to correct their on-field mistakes if they want to enjoy continued success all the way to the postseason.

Kraft completed a 67-yard reception in the second quarter, breaking a tackle and stiff-arming another defender to facilitate a field goal. Then, in the fourth quarter, he also had a three-yard touchdown catch.

Likewise, the division's competitiveness this season means that their margin of error is slim to none, and two or three losses would spell a dramatic turnaround in their season.

Despite Love leaving the game due to injury, the Packers' capable backup QB Malik Willis led them to a close victory despite the mishaps on offense.

However, coach Matt Lefleur has expressed a “high level of concern” for his starting QB, who's already missed two games in September to a sprained knee.

Their two quarterbacks post-Aaron Rodgers have led the team to success this season, though the Packers also brought on Jets' ex-coach Robert Saleh in an unspecified capacity.

Additionally, they'll have to clean things up even more while Jordan Love tries beating the “underachieving” allegations this year.