With a Green Bay Packers Week 7 game scheduled against the Denver Broncos, a lot of eyes will be on the NFC North team. Ahead of the Packers-Broncos game, we'll be making our Packers Week 7 predictions.

Green Bay is coming off a bye week after a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The Packers are 2-3 on the season, and their loss to the Raiders was disappointing. They had many opportunities to win the game, but Jordan Love and the offense struggled. Love threw three interceptions in his worst performance as the Packers' starting quarterback thus far.

This week, Green Bay is hoping to get some offensive reinforcements as star running back Aaron Jones could return. Jones is Green Bay's best offensive player by far and is one of the only veterans on that side of the ball. The Packers offense is extremely young, with this being Love's first season as a starter. All of Green Bay's receivers are either rookies or second-year players, and their starting tight end is also a rookie.

On the other side of the ball, the defense has a ton of elite talent. The Packers have a ton of former first-round picks on that defense but have often underperformed. Much of the lack of consistent success comes down to the defensive coordinator, Joe Barry. Barry's scheme has been questionable at times, which was illustrated by having outside linebacker Preston Smith matched up against Davante Adams in a play against the Raiders. Having a primary pass rusher guarding one of the top receivers in the league is an atrocious decision.

The Packers will look to get past these issues in their matchup this week.

With that said, let's move on to our Packers Week 7 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Packers' pass rush wreaks havoc

Although Green Bay's defense has underachieved at times, they have a ton of talent. Their pass rush includes Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Preston Smith, and Lukas Van Ness. All of those players are former first-round picks, with the exception of Smith, who has posted good numbers, including 8.5 sacks last season.

Gary leads the way for this Packers pass rush. He currently has 4.5 sacks on the season with seven quarterback hits.

Against a Broncos offensive line that has allowed the sixth-most sacks in the league, Green Bay's pass rush should be able to get to Russell Wilson. With so many talented pass rushers and a good matchup, Green Bay's defensive line should be game-wreakers and pose a formidable threat to Denver's offense.

Jordan Love finishes with three touchdowns

Jordan Love has been inconsistent in his first season as a starting quarterback. The 24-year-old quarterback has only completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,083 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Denver is the worst defense in the league by points allowed this season. With a favorable matchup and a bye week to prepare, Love should come out ready to bounce back. He is a talented quarterback and may be getting his best offensive weapon back. Jones has been limited in practice but may be ready by Sunday. Love's best game came in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears when Jones was available.

Love has had two performances with three touchdowns this season and should do it again against a weak defense.

Packers bounce back, beat the Broncos

While Green Bay is a young and inconsistent team, they should be prepared to take on the Broncos coming off their bye. Denver has been one of the worst teams in the NFL, as they sit with a 1-5 record. The Packers have the talent to be an elite defense, and their young offense has shown flashes of being great this season.

Against a struggling Denver team, expect the Packers to put it all together and move to 3-3 on the season.