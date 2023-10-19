The Green Bay Packers are lacking a huge dimension in their offensive schematics. Jordan Love can only sustain the offense to a certain extent and his level of play has been underwhelming these past couple of games. An aspect that they need a lot of improvement on would be their rushing. Aaron Jones' injury was a huge part of why Matt LaFleur could not run the ball a lot. The running back has made great strides to make sure he gets back in time for them to stay in playoff contention. He may even be back sooner than later after. His latest statement before they faced off against the Denver Broncos exuded a lot of optimism, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The Packers had a bye week before facing the Broncos and Aaron Jones fully maximized it, “It definitely helped a lot. Any time you get those extra added days with rest, it’s huge. I was able to stay here with our training staff to get right.”

Matt LaFleur and the Packers suffered a tantalizing defeat from the Las Vegas Raiders before their bye week. They had only notched 110 rushing yards and five yards per play. Both were not enough to help the Jordan Love-led squad to squeeze ahead for a victory. But, Jones has a lot of belief in his recovery to make an eventual return.

“It gave me some confidence going into this week. I was able to get out there today and run around and do some drills, and have a little bit of practice. It did a lot for my confidence,” the Packers' elite rusher said.

Will he help the team salvage their season?