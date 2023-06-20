The Green Bay Packers endured a disappointing 2022 NFL season, falling short of the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Hindered by defensive woes and a series of key injuries, the Packers are determined to turn the tide in 2023. In this article, we delve into the depths of the Packers' roster, unearthing four exceptional players poised to shatter expectations and leave a lasting impact on the upcoming exhilarating season.

Here we are going to look at the four underrated Green Bay Packers sleepers who could break out in the 2023 NFL season.

Josh Myers

First off, we have Josh Myers. Positioned at the heart of the Packers' offensive line, Myers embodies the epitome of young and promising talent. In fact, he has already earned recognition by being named to the prestigious Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team back in 2021. Looking ahead, Myers continues to showcase his abilities, becoming a mainstay of the Packers' offensive line. As a reliable and agile pass blocker, he adeptly fends off opposing defenders. As such, he can provide a crucial shield for the team's quarterbacks. For sure, Myers' determination, combined with his technical prowess, fuels his potential to become a stalwart presence in Green Bay's starting lineup for years to come. With each snap, Myers continues to refine his craft, leaving little doubt that he is destined for greatness in the trenches.

Devonte Wyatt

Second, we have Devonte Wyatt. Drafted with high expectations in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Wyatt had some flashes of brilliance last year. Standing tall as a defensive tackle, Wyatt is a force to be reckoned with. In particular, he excels at shutting down opposing rushing attacks. Additionally, he has an uncanny ability to read plays and disrupt the flow of opposing offenses. He also possesses all the tools necessary to make a significant impact in the heart of the Packers' defensive line. Furthermore, Wyatt's raw power and technique allow him to overpower offensive linemen. He can just create chaos in the backfield and wreak havoc on unsuspecting quarterbacks. As the 2023 season unfolds, expect Wyatt to tap into his boundless potential and emerge as a dominant force.

Samori Toure

Next up, we have Samori Toure. In the late rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Packers unearthed a hidden gem in wide receiver Toure. Sure, his selection back then surprised some people. Still, we cannot underestimate his potential impact on the Packers' passing game. Toure brings a unique set of skills to the table, with a knack for precise route-running and an innate ability to stretch the field. As a receiver, Toure possesses the rare capability to exploit defensive coverages and create separation from defenders. His acrobatic catches and big-play potential make him a tantalizing addition to the Packers' aerial assault. As the 2023 season unfolds, keep a close eye on Toure. We believe that he's primed to provide a reliable and explosive target for QB Jordan Love.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Samori Toure gets his first NFL TD for the Packers (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/9C0jQvHLWC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 31, 2022

Luke Musgrave

Lastly, we have Luke Musgrave. Amidst the frenzy of the 2023 NFL Draft, Musgrave stood out as a noteworthy second-round pick for the Packers. Poised to make an impact with his unique skill set, Musgrave brings versatility and blocking prowess to the Packers' offensive arsenal. Adept at creating lanes and clearing paths for the team's dynamic rushers, Musgrave's contributions extend beyond traditional statistics. He has a deep understanding of blocking techniques and an unyielding determination. As such,

Musgrave serves as a valuable asset in the Packers' running game. His ability to read defensive alignments and adjust on the fly adds an extra dimension to Green Bay's ground attack. He just allows running backs to flourish. As the 2023 season dawns, keep a watchful eye on Musgrave as he strives to make a resounding impact. He could leave a lasting impression as a hidden gem who solidified his place among the Packers' offensive playmakers.

Look Ahead

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the Packers find themselves facing uncertainty and a sea of questions. The team now turns to the young Jordan Love to lead the charge. That's following the departure of their long-time starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. While Love has shown glimpses of his potential, his ability to consistently perform as a starting quarterback remains unproven.

The Packers' defense was a glaring weakness in 2022, ranking among the league's worst. To contend for the playoffs, significant improvements are necessary on the defensive front. The team also hopes the unheralded players on their squad will step up big time.

We expect the Packers to focus on revitalizing their roster and rediscovering their winning ways. As such, keep an eye on these four underrated sleepers: Josh Myers, Devonte Wyatt, Samori Toure, and Luke Musgrave. They possess the untapped potential to be game-changers and play pivotal roles in the Packers' journey toward success. Get ready for an exciting 2023 NFL season where these hidden gems may shine and lead Green Bay back to glory.