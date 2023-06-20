The San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants in the second game of a four game series Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was the Mike Yastrzemski game. He led the comeback as they Giants won the game 7-4. Yastrzemski finished with three hits, including two home runs. His second home run splashed down into the cove and walked it off for San Francisco. Only three other players for the Giants recorded a hit in the game, but they did walk seven times as a team. Juan Soto did his best to lead the Padres. He finished with two home runs and two RBI. Ha-Seong Kim had three hits and two RBI on the night. The Padres out-hit the Giants on the night, but San Francisco was able to make the most of their baserunners and hits.

Seth Lugo and Anthony DeSclafani will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Padres-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Giants Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+146)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 8.5 (-124)

Under: 8.5 (+102)

How To Watch Padres vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

DeSclafani has been struggling lately. In the month of June, DeSclafani has thrown 12 innings, allowed 15 hits, 12 earned runs and walked eight while striking out 11. He has not been fooling many hitters. The Padres hit the ball well Monday night, and there is no reason they should struggle on Tuesday. If San Diego can get DeSclafani and into the Giants bullpen early in this game, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

San Diego is one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB. They have the fourth worst batting average, third fewers hits, and 10th fewest runs scored. Although DeSclafani has been struggling in June, he should be able to get back on track against the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr., has become the best hitter for San Diego, but the rest of their lineup has become a little bit weak. If DeSclafani can go deep into this game, the Giants will definitely cover the spread.

The Giants are facing a pitcher that gives up his fair share of hits. Lugo has allowed 46 hits in just over 41 innings pitched. The Giants will have a great chance to increase their batting average as a team in this game. San Francisco was able to make the most out of their hits Monday night, but expect them to record a couple more hits in this game. If the Giants can get to Lugo, they will easily cover this spread.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick

San Francisco is right up there with the Cincinnati Reds for hottest team in baseball. They are on an eight game win streak and have moved up to second place in the NL West division. The Giants are the underdogs in this game, so I like San Francisco to keep this game close. Expect the Giants to cover the spread and the over to hit.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5 (-176), Over 8.5 (-124)