ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres had a massive 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday. That win not only put the Padres up 2-1 in the NLDS over the Dodgers, but it made a significant impact on their World Series chances.

The Padres have jumped the New York Yankees as betting favorites to win the World Series, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. On Sunday, the Yankees became the first team to overtake the Dodgers as World Series favorites all season. But, their spot at the top clearly did not last long.

The Padres' odds are +270, followed by the Yankees at +320, the New York Mets at +550, the Philadelphia Phillies at +750, the Dodgers at +900, the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers at +1000 and the Kansas City Royals at +1100.

It is not necessarily surprising that the Padres have the best odds following their Game 3 win on Tuesday that gave them a 2-1 series lead. However, what is a shock is how close the Dodgers are to being knocked out of the postseason after being World Series favorites for the entire regular season and the majority of the postseason so far.

How the San Diego Padres have gone up 2-1 on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS

The Padres used a six-run second inning that included a two-run home run from right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., his fourth of the postseason, to beat the Dodgers 6-5 and take a surprising 2-1 lead in the NLDS. Despite giving up a grand slam to outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in the third inning, the Padres' bullpen as able to hold on and keep the 6-5 lead with four scoreless one-hit innings.

Featuring arguably the best starting rotation left in the postseason with Michael King, Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish along with a lineup that is absolutely on fire, the Padres have shown that they absolutely deserve to not just be considered World Series contenders, but World Series favorites.