For the first time in 2024, the New York Yankees are the World Series favorites according to FanDuel. The popular sportsbook updated its odds Monday following a weekend of Division Series action in the MLB playoffs, with New York jumping the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees sit in the driver's seat as the betting favorite at +220 odds, while the Dodgers are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies at +440 odds. The San Diego Padres are shortly behind in fourth with +500 odds.

The Yankees are the prohibitive favorite in the American League with many tabbing them as the team that will represent the AL in the World Series. Now they're ahead of everyone in the championship odds, even the daunting Dodgers and their superstar roster, and trying to prove the sportsbooks right.

The Dodgers were the favorites on FanDuel for the entire regular season. Since they signed Shohei Ohtani last December, Los Angeles has topped most sportsbooks until they were paired with the Padres in the NL Division Series. San Diego defeated LA the last time they played in the postseason in the 2022 NLDS.

It's proven to be a dogfight once again, as the Dodgers secured a close 7-5 win before the Padres blew them out in Game 2 to even the series.

The talent on the National League side compared to the American League is better as a whole too, which likely played a factor in the Yankees becoming favorites. Most baseball fans and analysts alike would say the Phillies and New York Mets are a bigger threat to the Dodgers than the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers are to the Yankees.

Yankees hoping to ride momentum of dramatic Game 1 win

Yankees fans were put through everything in their Game 1 win over the Royals in the AL Division Series. The teams combined for six lead changes in New York's 6-5 win with a run scored every inning from the second to the seventh. The six runs were the most the Yanks scored in a playoff game since Game 1 of the 2020 ALDS.

It remains to be seen the impact the added off day will have in the series. The ALDS matchups had an off day after Game 1, while the NLDS played through on consecutive days.

Regardless of how the players react, there's no doubt that the crowd at Yankee Stadium will be alive and well. New York can take a stranglehold on the series with a win in Game 2, sending it to Kansas City with three chances to clinch a spot in the ALCS.

It typically is a “World Series or bust” season for a Yankees franchise that knows nothing but winning. This year is no different, especially after closing the regular season with 94 wins and the best record in the American League.

The Yankees have their sights on a championship and their Game 1 win has them off and running. New York is 10 wins away from another World Series title. The Yanks averaged 15 wins per month in the regular season. Getting 10 in October will be the toughest task yet for the Bronx Bombers.