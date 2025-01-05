Paige Hurd is setting the rumors straight. The actress just went Instagram official with her boyfriend Royce O'Neale and now pregnancy rumors have begun to circulate.

The “Power” actress went to Instagram to post a simple, clear, and direct message. “I am not pregnant. I am older than Royce,” she wrote, adding, “The end.”

In her following post on her Instagram Story she wrote, “[2x laughing face emoji] alright yall have got enough out of me for 2025,” she wrote over a collage of photos of the new couple.

It's unsure when the two began dating but fans are happy for the pair. Hurd posted a carousel of photos that featured some selfies and a mirror pic of the couple.

“I Done dropped to my knees in Walmart,” one fan wrote.

“I’m crying & throwing up,” another fan wrote.

“love seeing you happy,” another fan responded.

“I love it here,” O'Neale commented.

Hurd has been romantically linked to Los Angeles Clippers' Maurice Harkless, Lil Twist, and Justin Combs. The actress has been in the industry most of her life after getting her first big start in Cradle 2 the Grave alongside the late DMX. The rapper and the young actress were able to form a close bond and he was later made her godfather.

While the aforementioned relationships with Hurd have been reportedly confirmed, over the years, fans have linked the actress to her costars such as Romeo Miller and Tyler James Williams. Hurd however has never confirmed relationships with either of the men.

As for Royce O'Neale, information about his love life has not been reported marking his relationship with Hurd as his first high-profile relationship.

The NBA player joined the Phoenix Suns last season after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets.