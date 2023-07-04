Panama and El Salvador lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Panama-El Salvador prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

La Marea Roja has secured its spot to the Gold Cup playoffs, making it their ninth playoff appearance in 10 tries since 2005, just missing out on the 2021 campaign. Jose Fajardo and Michael Murillo were instrumental in the team's 2-1 win over Martinique last timeout.

La Azul y Blanco is still rooted in the bottom of the group with Costa Rica. La Selecta hopes to finish the group games on a good note, but they will have a hard time in pulling the upset against the group leaders.

Here are the Panama-El Salvador soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Panama-El Salvador Odds

Panama: -120

El Salvador: +310

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -108

Under 2.5 Goals: -130

How to Watch Panama vs. El Salvador

TV: Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, ViX, UniMás

Stream: fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, DirecTV Stream, Bet365, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

Why Panama Can Beat El Salvador

The Canaleros have made a strong start to their continental campaign and have already secured a place in the knockout stages of the competition. Panama currently leads their group with a perfect record of six points, beating Costa Rica previously. The Red Tide will be aiming to finish their group stage matches on a positive note.

In their most recent match, they defeated Martinique 2-1, with goals from Jose Fajardo and Anderlecht's Michael Murillo, before their opponents scored a late consolation goal. After losing their previous two games, Panama has now won back-to-back matches. They have performed well in this particular fixture recently and will be seeking another victory in their upcoming match.

Panama is sitting at the top of the league table, having won all their matches so far. They have already secured their spot in the knockout stage, which will boost their confidence. Although they will be playing a quarter-final match in Arlington this Saturday, they are eager to secure a point in this game to secure the top spot in the group and avoid facing record-winners Mexico.

Furthermore, Panama has a superior head-to-head record against their upcoming opponent. In fact, they have won four of the last six matches between the two teams and have only lost twice to this opponent in the past 15 years.

With only four days remaining until the quarter-final, coach Thomas Christiansen might consider rotating his squad. Ismael Díaz and Cecilio Waterman were benched in the previous match, so it will be interesting to see who will be chosen to lead the attack this time. Midfielder Aníbal Godoy will captain the team, earning his 126th cap and aiming to surpass Gabriel Gómez's national record of 149 caps. The likes of Azarías Londoño, César Blackman, Eduardo Anderson, Cristian Martínez, and Jovani Welch will try to get their first goals for the nation.

Why El Salvador Can Beat Panama

El Salvador has a contrasting tale to tell. They currently occupy the bottom position in the league table and have yet to secure a single victory. They have only managed to score one goal throughout the tournament so far and are facing the possibility of being eliminated from the competition.

On the other hand, El Salvador began their Gold Cup campaign with a 2-1 loss to Martinique. In their most recent group game, they played a goalless draw against Costa Rica, and they can't complain as they failed to produce a single shot on target in the opposition's box throughout the match.

La Selecta finds themselves in third place in their group, having accumulated one point from two games. If they secure a victory on Friday, their advancement to the knockout stages will depend on other results going in their favor. To keep their hopes of progressing alive, El Salvador simply needs to win and hope that Martinique does not win their match simultaneously.

El Salvador's form has been woeful, with a 10-game winless streak dating back to June of the previous year. They have only managed to win two of their last 24 matches across all competitions.

Not only have El Salvador failed to secure a win in the Gold Cup, but they have also been winless in their past ten matches. They are under immense pressure, and it seems unlikely that they will be able to outsmart the in-form group leaders.

Hugo Pérez's team is in desperate need of a victory in this match, although it won't be an easy task, especially considering that their top scorer is left-back Alex Roldán, with just three goals.

In the previous match, Brayan Landaverde and Jairo Henríquez were included in the starting lineup, while Harold Osorio and Kevin Reyes were left out. Bryan Landaverde, Kevin Reyes, Christian Martínez, Bryan Tamacas, and Ronald Rodríguez will try to blast their first goals for La Selecta.

Final Panama-El Salvador Prediction & Pick

Panama will close out this game in dominant fashion and secure a perfect record at the group. El Salvador's chance of pulling an upset is highly unlikely, but they will settle for a goal to make this a high-scoring match.

Final Panama-El Salvador Prediction & Pick: Panama (-120), Over 2.5 goals (-108)