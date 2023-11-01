Former Colts head coach and current Panthers head coach Frank Reich said that Jonathan Taylor is just settling in this season.

Frank Reich and the Carolina Panthers are set to face his former team in the Indianapolis Colts this week, and Reich spoke about Jonathan Taylor's performance so far this season after signing a long-term deal with the Colts.

Frank Reich said that Jonathan Taylor “is just getting going, and we've seen what that looks like,” according to David Newton of ESPN.

Taylor has rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown on 44 attempts so far this season in four games, according to Pro Football Reference. He has averaged 4.7 yards per attempt, so he has been an efficient runner. It is not near the level of 5.5 yards per attempt when he led the league in rushing in 2021, but still a solid number.

Reich clearly believes that Taylor still has his best in him. He certainly hopes that he takes a bit longer to settle in, as the Panthers are looking to pick up their second win of the year after beating the Houston Texans last week.

The Panthers were the last winless team in the NFL, as they moved to 1-6 on the season. The Colts dropped to 3-5 on the season with a loss to the New Orleans Saints last week. Indianapolis has dealt with the absence of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, and Gardner Minshew has filled in during that time.

This game is crucial for the Colts to keep any hopes of reaching the playoffs alive in 2023. The Panthers likely do not have hope for the playoffs, but they do want to keep making positive strides with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.