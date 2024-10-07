With the Carolina Panthers getting blown out by the Chicago Bears in Week 5, Bryce Young had the opportunity to see the field again. While his outing didn't last long, Young still caught the eye of Panthers legend Luke Kuechly.

Young came in with about four minutes remaining in the game. He proceeded to complete four of his seven passes for 58 yards. It may have come in a 36-10 loss, but Kuechly was still impressed by the young quarterback, via the Up & Adams Show.

“He can still do it, he can extend plays and throw a ball in the bucket. Bryce still has all of the tools that we drafted him for,” Kuechly said. “His ability to sit back and watch how Andy [Dalton] has done it has been very beneficial. Bryce is very engaged on the sideline during games, it's not like he's pouting on the sideline. He hasn't lost anything. He made those throws that we saw at Alabama. He has been great.

“In a perfect world Bryce doesn't play the rest of the year because Andy is playing great,” Kuechly continued. “I still think Bryce can do it, he's smart, he can make the throws. This can be something really good for him to just sit back and see what's going on.”

Kuechly went on to compare the situation to how the New England Patriots are handling rookie Drake Maye. Rather than throw him into the fire, they're letting him learn behind Jacoby Brissett. Kuechly wants Young to do the same, retaining information before potentially returning to the starting role in 2025.

Dave Canales has already confirmed that Dalton will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward. But fans got a sneak peak of what the offense would look like should Young return under center.

Why Bryce Young lost QB1 job

While Young was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Canales didn't give him much of a leash to start the year. He was benched after going 0-2 as a starter. Still, it wasn't like Canales made the move for no reason. In those two losses, Young threw for just 245 scoreless yards and three interceptions.

Dalton held lead the Panthers to a surprise win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Overall, he has thrown for 675 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite his poor outing against the Bears, Dalton has helped move Carolina's offense forward in 2024.

Which could be the plan for the remainder of the season. It's not like the Panthers are bidding for the playoffs. While it's taking time away from Bryce Young's clock, the Panthers think he's gaining valuable information sitting behind Dalton. Kuechly is down with the plan and thinks it'll ultimately lead to Young once again being under center.