Andy Dalton was viewed as a potential short-term savior at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, orchestrating a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. However, everything changed when they took on the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

Losing 36-10, the Panthers brought in backup quarterback Bryce Young late in the fourth quarter. He went on to complete four of his seven passes for 58 scoreless yards.

As Carolina's No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Young was viewed as the present and future at quarterback from the Panthers. But after a shaky rookie season and a slow start to the 2024 campaign, head coach Dave Canales turned to Andy Dalton. Young went 0-2 as a starter, completing just 55.4 percent of his passes for 245 scoreless yards and three interceptions.

Dalton was named the starter in Week 3 and has held the role ever since. Entering the week he had completed 65.4 of his passes for 539 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Against the Bears however, Dalton completed 18-of-28 passes for 136 scoreless yards and an interception.

Whether it was Carolina's offense or Chicago's defense, the Panthers couldn't get anything going with the ball in Week 5. They ended the game with just 292 yards of total offense. But in a blowout, it doesn't seem like Canales is ready to make a quick change.

Andy Dalton had a bad game, but so did everyone on the Panthers' offense. Canales confirmed that he just wanted to get Young some extra reps. Furthermore, he didn't want Dalton on the field with injuries across the offensive line. He went on to say that there will be no quarterback change in Week 6, via Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio1340.

But the Panthers and Canales are looking for a spark offensively. Dalton couldn't provide it in Week 5, perhaps making his leash a bit shorter entering their next matchup. Young will be watching intently from the sidelines, for now.