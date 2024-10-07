After the Carolina Panthers lost 36-10 to the Chicago Bears in their Week 5 matchup, they were dealt a tremendous blow in the following aftermath. The Panthers and Bears' late-game brawl ensued when the lead was out of reach for Carolina, a team still searching for its first win since Week 3. Head coach Dave Canales will be without his starting center, Austin Corbett, for the rest of the 2024 season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Austin Corbett tore his biceps and is out for the season, coach Dave Canales announced. Brutal loss,” Rapoport reported.

Corbett's move to the middle was one of the few silver linings of a trying season for Canales and the Panthers. This is Austin's third significant injury in three seasons after tearing his ACL in 2022 before a torn MCL ended his season four games into the 2023 campaign.

In jest, Corbett posted a funny gif to his social media to commemorate another unfortunate ending to his season, which was cut short way too soon via X, formerly Twitter.

Dave Canales' Bryce Young revelation after Week 5 loss

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was honest about what factored into his decision to bench his starting quarterback, Andy Dalton, for Bryce Young. With Austin Corbett, Dalton's primary protector, sidelined with a torn bicep, the Panthers coach admits he didn't want to take any chances. Canales subbed Dalton for Young, protecting his QB1 from a potential injury down the stretch.

After the loss, he talked about this decision, per The Athletic's Joe Peterson.

“We had a couple of injuries on the offensive line and wanting to get him in there, get some live reps. And he did a fantastic job, playing with energy, extending plays, finding some completions down the field — which is all fantastic,” Canales said.

The Panthers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 next Sunday.