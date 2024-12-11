ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers. It's a battle at Bank of America Stadium as we share our NFL odds series and make a Cowboys-Panthers prediction and pick.

Cowboys-Panthers Last Game – Matchup History

The Cowboys destroyed the Panthers 33-10 last season in Charlotte. However, that was with a healthy Dak Prescott throwing for them. The Cowboys have won two games in a row in this series. Additionally, they are 4-1 over the past five games against the Panthers in Charlotte. This has not been a series with much action. Yet, there is much more intrigue, especially with draft positioning on the line with four weeks left in the season.

Overall Series: The Cowboys lead 11-5

Here are the Cowboys-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Panthers Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +128

Carolina Panthers: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 42.5 (-120)

Under: 42.5 (-102)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Panthers

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

Barring a miracle run, the Cowboys will likely miss the playoffs after yet another heartbreaking loss. Sadly, nothing has gone right for America's Team this season, and they have been ravaged by injuries, especially to Prescott.

With Prescott still out, Cooper Rush will continue to start for the Cowboys. So far, he has passed for 1,191 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. Rico Dowdle is the running back, running 152 times for 731 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Ceedee Lamb has caught 85 passes for 973 yards and five touchdowns and needs 27 yards for another 1,000-yard season. Jalen Tolbert is a distant second option, with 39 receptions for 451 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense took another hit with Demarvion Overshown's injury, which will end his season. Therefore, there will be some lineup changes to a defense with four solid players, including Overshown. Micah Parsons has battled injuries all season. Still, he has notched 18 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Malik Hooker has added 36 solo tackles and two interceptions. Trevon Diggs returned to the field last weekend. He has 35 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if they can move the chains and avoid turning the football over. Then, they must stall the Carolina running back and force their quarterback to beat them.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers took a significant hit when Jonathon Brooks re-tore his ACL, ending his season after just three games. Significantly, they will lose a piece of an offense that has been hot and cold all season.

Bryce Young has had a rocky second season. After being benched, he reclaimed his starting job, mainly because of necessity. Young has passed for 1,571 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions while running 28 times for 137 yards and two scores. With Brooks out, Chuba Hubbard is again alone in the backfield. Hubbard has rushed 215 times for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns. Additionally, he has caught 35 passes for 141 yards and one score.

The pass catchers are not that great. Furthermore, it's been a challenge after the Panthers shipped Diontae Johnson out. Xavier Legette has 39 receptions for 432 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, veteran Adam Thielen has 28 catches for 367 yards and two scores.

The defense has had its share of issues this season. Yet, they nearly took down the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, showcasing how far they have come. Jadeveon Clowney is injured. Therefore, this defense might have to do more without a guy who has 18 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. A'Shawn Robinson has been the best pass rusher, with 39 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Likewise, Josey Jewell has added 43 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can get Hubbard the football, and he can run the ball effectively without issues. Also, Young must avoid making mistakes and putting the Panthers on their heels.

Final Cowboys-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Cowboys are 4-9 against the spread, while the Panthers are 6-7 against the odds. Moreover, the Cowboys are 3-3 against the spread on the road, while the Panthers are 4-4 against the odds at home. The Cowboys are 2-6 against the spread when facing the NFC, while the Panthers are 4-4 against the odds when facing the conference.

This will be the first time the Panthers have been the favorites in any spread. Conversely, the Cowboys are 3-7 against the spread when they have been the underdog. I think the best strategy for this is to go after the points. Ultimately, this looks like a low-scoring game filled with punts. Because of that, I am rolling with the under.

Final Cowboys-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Under 42.5 (-102)