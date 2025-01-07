Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has had an up-and-down NFL career so far but has stepped up his game after being benched for Andy Dalton earlier this season. Young led the Panthers to four of their five wins after reclaiming the starting job.

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud had an uplifting message for Young following each of their Week 18 wins.

“I'm so happy for him,” Stroud said. “The guys around him will rally around him. He's leading them and doing what he has to do to make plays. I'm happy for him… it inspires me to keep going. I'm always a big fan of his, I always will be. That's a brother of mine and it's good to hear that. I'll probably watch the highlights when I get on the bus.”

Young had one of his best performances in the Panthers' 44-38 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. He went 25-of-34 on passing attempts for 251 yards and three touchdowns. One of the touchdowns came on an impressive pass that even caught the attention of Steph Curry.

The Panthers were a resilient group in 2024 and put forth their best effort, even when the season looked completely hopeless. Young's perseverance played a role in the Panthers maintaining focus.

Could the Panthers take a step forward in 2025?

The Panthers have not exactly been the gold standard in the NFL lately. They have not had a winning season since 2017 when they went 11-5 and lost to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card round. The Panthers have only had two seven-win seasons since then, coming in 2018 and 2022. Needless to say, the Panthers are desperate to return to their winning ways.

With Bryce Young playing at a higher level toward the end of the season, the Panthers are confident in his ability to lead the franchise moving forward. Having a talented quarterback in place is one of the most important pieces of the puzzle, meaning the Panthers could be close to breaking through.

2025 could be the year things finally fall into place for the team that has been the bottom feeder in the NFC South for nearly a decade.