Led by veteran starting quarterback Andy Dalton in his first start since former QB1 Bryce Young was benched after Carolina's 0-2 start, the Carolina Panthers upset the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22 on Sunday, capturing their first win of the 2024 NFL season. Dalton finished the game going 26 of 37 with 319 yards and three touchdowns in his first start since 2022. The Panthers carried a 27-7 lead into the final frame of Week 3's win against the Raiders. Despite surrendering a 15-point fourth quarter, Dalton, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, and the Panthers offense tacked on nine points to seal the win.

Johnson finished with 122 receiving yards on eight receptions and one touchdown. After the win, he was asked what Dalton brought in Week 3 at quarterback that was missing all season, per ESPN's David Newton.

“A vet presence,” Johnson said. “Just having a quarterback back there to get us in position, score, execute plays. We just did a great job of staying locked in. Every play called, we made the most of it.”

Dalton got off to a quick start, guiding the offense 70 yards in nine plays in a drive that ended with a 6-yard pass to running back Chuba Hubbard. After the Raiders tied things up in the first quarter, Dalton marched 75 yards downfield and found Johnson for a touchdown to take back the lead. Then, he found Adam Thielen on a 31-yard pass.

“That was one of things coming into this, I got a chance to just be me and be out there like how I normally am,” Dalton said after the win. “I'm normally pretty calm. I'm normally relaxed.”

“Guys were having fun. I was just trying to make sure guys were having fun because you put in a ton of work for this thing … and now you get a time to just go and enjoy the work you put in.”

Andy Dalton had conversations with Bryce Young after Week 3's benching

After Bryce Young went a combined 31 of 56 with 245 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions in the Panthers' 47-10 loss in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints and in the 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Andy Dalton's 21-point first-half performance, featuring Diontae Johnson in Sunday's win was more than the scores of the first two games combined.

Dalton spent all week preparing after Young's benching was announced on Monday. After Sunday's win, Dalton said he had conversations with Young throughout the week, per The Athletic's Joe Person.

“It definitely was a heavy week and hard on a lot of people. Bryce and I have conversations about this whole thing. Those conversations stay between us,” Andy Dalton said.

The Panthers will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.