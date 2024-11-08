The Carolina Panthers are once again having another rough season, but that doesn't mean that the players think the future isn't bright. One of those players is Jaycee Horn, who has the utmost confidence in the team and is taking names of those who try to hop on the bandwagon when they get good.

“We on the rise,” Horn said. “We’ve been down bad for a little while, but our time coming. So you might as well jump on the ship while you can because once we start winning we ain’t taking a lot of new fans.”

The Panthers are currently 2-7, and though it may seem all bad, there have been a few good things to take away from the season so far. Since Bryce Young has been back in the starting lineup, he's been playing well, and he actually got them a win against the New Orleans Saints, which led to them firing Dennis Allen the next day.

The running game has looked good with Chubba Hubbard, and he looks to be here for the foreseeable future after signing a four-year, $33.2 contract extension. The defense has shown some signs of improvement as well, and Horn has looked like a solidified cornerback in the league.

If this core group can stay together and add some more pieces around the edges, it's possible this team can see better days in the future.

Panthers' young core is intriguing

The Panthers have a few young players on their team that look like they can be a big part of what they set to do in the coming years, but the main person everyone has their eyes on is Bryce Young.

Young hasn't had the best first two seasons of his career, but in these last two games as the starting quarterback, he's shown some flashes of improvement. There's still no answer on whether head coach Dave Canales will go with Young as the starter for the third straight week, and he's been trying to keep it a secret from the New York Giants.

“Dave Canales concedes that gamesmanship — not giving the Giants a head start on preparing for a certain guy — is part of waiting to announce decision,” Panthers reporter Joe Person tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

With the Panthers still leaning into their youth movement, going with Young for the remainder of the season would be a good idea, especially with the way the year is going. He's also been playing well, so this could be something that he builds on.