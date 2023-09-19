NFL Week 2 did not treat Frank Reich's Carolina Panthers well. They immediately lost Shaq Thompson in the first quarter of their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The veteran tackle's right leg and ankle got hit by Taysom Hill which resulted in him not being able to walk. He was carted off the field but the bench cleared to check on Thompson. That type of moral support is much more needed as he makes his way into the injury recovery and rehabilitation process.

Coach Frank Reich confirmed that Shaq Thompson's injury is considered serious, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. There are speculations that the Panthers' veteran leader will be out for the remainder of the season after his unfortunate injury in NFL Week 2. But, Reich still has his doors open for Thompson's potential return as he remains optimistic.

Reich will verify the information further through texts and constant updates. But, he has other concerns for the Panthers as the season goes by. They lost a very crucial game against the Saints which made backslide into a two-loss record. A lot of the problems reside in both their sets on offense and their ability to contain passes on defense. Bryce Young still has a lot to work on as he lost the battle to Derek Carr. Young only threw 153 passing yards compared to Carr's 228 yards.

The Panthers' secondary kept it close but the absence of Thompson was just too much to bear. They hope to get their first win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks during Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 3.