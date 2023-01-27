Steve Wilks has spoken. Wilks, the interim head coach for the Carolina Panthers, lost out on the job to former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich. Many were shocked that the 53-year-old Wilks didn’t get the Panthers job after he guided a 1-4 team to a 6-6 record down the stretch, even flirting with playoff contention.

Wilks’ lawyer accused the NFL of having a “legitimate race problem.” Now, Steve Wilks himself has spoken about losing out on the Panthers job to Reich.

Here’s what Wilks said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I. I’m disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through. it was an honor for me to coach those men in the Carolina Panthers locker room as the interim head coach.”

Steve Wilks acknowledged that he’s “disappointed but not defeated” by the news that he didn’t get the Panthers job.

Even in disappointment, Wilks wished Frank Reich “the best” with Carolina.

Wilks, a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, has spent three separate stints in the Panthers organization.

He was Carolina’s defensive backs coach from 2012-2014, then coached the secondary once again, while also serving as assistant head coach, from 2015 to 2016.

Wilks was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.

He interviewed with the Panthers two times, along with Reich, who threw the team’s first ever touchdown pass as its quarterback back in 1995.

Panthers players had spoken in support of Steve Wilks getting the job as the permanent head coach.