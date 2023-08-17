The Carolina Panthers have officially named Bryce Young as their starting quarterback, which was never a question. The Panthers wide receiving core is pretty decent despite losing DJ Moore via trade. However, Terrace Marshall Jr. suffered an injury in training camp and is now officially out for a few weeks, per Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick.

‘Per source, Terrace Marshall Jr is expected to miss a few weeks after having a full scan performed on his back. ‘

Marshall was a second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft but has had a slow go of things so far in his career. In his rookie campaign, he caught just 17 passes for 138 yards with zero touchdowns and then had 28 catches for 490 yards and one score last season.

But, with a new regime in place and a new quarterback, Marshall was one player that was expected to see some more usage, although this latest injury hiccup will surely put a damper on things with the season right around the corner.

The Panthers also placed Damiere Byrd on IR, so the wide receiver room took a couple of hits early on in camp. It does help having veteran Adam Thielen in town, as well as DJ Chark. They also inked Miles Sanders, although he is also dealing with an injury of his own and was expected to be the team's go-to running back.

But, there is a chance that Marshall can beat that timeline and potentially be fully ready fr the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10.