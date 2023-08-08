It appears that Bryce Young will be without one of his weapons when the Carolina Panthers start the 2023 NFL season. Wide receiver Damiere Byrd suffered a hamstring injury in training camp last week that Panthers coach Frank Reich called “pretty significant.” Byrd's injury could sideline him for six to eight weeks, Reich told reporters.

The injury gives Bryce Young one less veteran target for his rookie campaign. Adam Thielen easily has the best resume of any receiver on the Panthers' roster. DJ Chark Jr. has one 1,000-yard season in his career. Former second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. improved during his sophomore campaign with Carolina in 2022.

Both Thielen and Reich have spoken very highly of Young during his first NFL training camp. There are high expectations for Young, whom the Panthers drafted after acquiring the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft from the Chicago Bears. DJ Moore, Carolina's No. 1 receiver from a year ago and a player who Young could certainly use, was sent to the Bears as part of the trade.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

A six-to-eight-week absence would likely mean that Byrd is headed for injured reserve to start the season. The Panthers signed Byrd in April, bringing the veteran back to the team with whom he started his career. Byrd played with Carolina from 2015-2018.

After only catching 12 passes with the Panthers, Byrd saw more playing time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. In the 2020 season, Byrd set career highs with 47 receptions and 604 receiving yards for the New England Patriots.

Byrd caught 13 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns with the Bears last season. Since ending his first stint with the Panthers, Byrd has never spent more than one year with the same team.