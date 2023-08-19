The Carolina Panthers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in the 2022-2023 NFL season. As the preseason progresses, several players are standing out and showing promise for the upcoming season. In this article, we will focus on four players who have seen their stock rise during the preseason: Bryce Young, Shi Smith, Nash Jensen, and Spencer Brown.

Carolina Panthers' Performance in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

The Panthers had a rough season last year, finishing with a 7-10 record. Despite the struggles, there were some bright spots on the team. Wide receiver DJ Moore and running back D'Onta Foreman both had productive seasons. Moore caught 63 passes for 888 yards and seven touchdowns. For his part, Foreman had 203 carries for 914 yards and five touchdowns. However, the team struggled with consistency and was unable to string together enough wins to make a playoff push. That's in no small part to having a revolving door of quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and PJ Walker.

Now let's look at the four Panthers players who have skyrocketing stock amid the 2023 NFL preseason.

1. Bryce Young

Bryce Young, the first overall pick in 2023, hasn't exactly wowed everyone in his first couple of preseason starts in the NFL. However, that's not a problem for head coach Frank Reich.

In only his second time on the field as a pro, Young completed three out of six throws for 35 yards in a 21-19 loss against the New York Giants. Although he didn't light up the score sheet, he did manage to impress coach Reich.

In Young's second drive of the game, the Panthers made their way 62 yards down the field and chewed up over 10 minutes of game time to set up a 37-yard field goal by kicker Matthew Wright. One highlight was a precise 15-yard pass to fellow rookie Jonathan Mingo.

Coach Reich hasn't let on about who will play in the last preseason game in Detroit next Friday, so Young's summer might be over. If it is, his record includes seven completions out of 12 attempts for 56 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, but plenty of composure.

2. Shi Smith

When Damiere Byrd got injured and was put on the sidelines, an opening emerged for Smith. Before then, he wasn't a sure bet for the final roster. After two preseason games, it's clear that he's seizing that opportunity. Following his impressive 20-yard reception last Saturday, Smith pulled in an impressive 59 yards on four catches. His knack for making big plays and his ability in the return game could help him fill the spot that Byrd might have held.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

3. Nash Jensen

It's a bit odd to think that a player who didn't even play in a game on Saturday has seen his stock go up. However, due to the struggles of the guards outside of Deonte Brown, Nash Jensen now has a real shot at securing a place on the roster if he can perform well in the last two weeks of the preseason.

Keep in mind that Jensen spent five years playing at North Dakota State and participated in a whopping 70 games for the Bisons. He started 55 games in a row, only allowed one sack, and didn't incur any penalties.

Sure, he has mostly played on the left side throughout his career and is currently listed as LG2 on the Panthers' roster. Still, there's an opening on the right due to Cade Mays, Michael Jordan, and Justin McCray's struggles.

4. Spencer Brown

The performance of running back Spencer Brown has provided a glimmer of hope for the Panthers. This is significant due to the current injuries of Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard. Brown was an undrafted free agent from UAB in 2021 and has been part of the Panthers practice squad since then. Could his strong showing so far finally lead to a spot on the official roster? Of course, with the Panthers expected to have three running backs on the final roster, a lot depends on the role of Raheem Blackshear moving forward. Blackshear holds the RB3 spot and is also the main kick/punt returner for the team. If Coach Frank Reich sees this as Blackshear's primary role, it might increase Brown's chances of making the roster.

Recall that in their first preseason game, Brown managed to rush for 34 yards on eight carries. Given the poor performance of the offensive line, this is quite an accomplishment. Furthermore, the Panthers lack a bigger back for short-yardage situations. Standing at 6'0 and weighing 220 pounds, Brown is perhaps the best option on the roster for this role.

Brown is already familiar with the team after spending most of the past two seasons on the practice squad. Collaborating with new running backs coach Duce Staley is likely to further enhance his skills.

Team Outlook

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of work to do if they want to compete in the tough NFC South division. However, the team has made some key additions in the offseason, including wide receivers Sanders, DJ Chark, and Adam Thielen. If the Panthers can stay healthy and get consistent play from their quarterback position, they have the potential to surprise some people this season.

The Panthers are hoping to put their disappointing 2022-2023 season behind them and make a push for the playoffs in 2023. While there is still a lot of work to be done, several players have shown promise during the preseason, including Bryce Young, Shi Smith, Nash Jensen, and Spencer Brown. If these players can continue to improve and the team can stay healthy, the Panthers could be a team to watch this season.