The Florida Panthers will battle the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in Denver. Two conference powers collide at Ball Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make a Panthers-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Panthers and Avalanche have split the last 22 games. However, the Avalanche demolished the Panthers 7-4 in Sunsure on November 23, 2024. The Panthers are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Avalanche. Moreover, they are 4-1 in the past five games against the Avs, including 5-0 against the spread.

Here are the Panthers-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Avalanche Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +104

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+194)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How To Watch Panthers vs Avalanche

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Scripps, and ALT

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

If the Panthers had any New Year's resolutions, aside from winning the Stanley Cup for a second consecutive season, it would be to decide on Sam Bennett and whether to give him a contract extension. Ultimately, Bennett has notched 13 goals and 14 assists in 38 games while heralding the second line. Bennett plays a major role and is on pace for 58 points.

While Bennett has done a decent job of setting up the second line, it has not provided the best results for everyone consistently. Notably, Matthew Tkachuk has struggled to be the megastar he was last season, scoring 14 goals and 22 assists, including eight powerplay conversions through 37 games. Tkachuk was one of the few bright spots in the 7-4 loss, notching two helpers. But he also finished with a plus/minus of -2.

The first line has continued to play well to support the offense. Sam Reinhart has tallied 22 goals and 24 assists, including seven powerplay markers. Yet, he has struggled to win faceoffs, winning just 120 draws and losing 173. Aleksander Barkov has been steady with 11 goals and 24 assists, including eight powerplay tallies. Also, he had a goal in the loss to the Avalanche earlier this season but also finished with a plus/minus of -1.

Despite shooting 31 times at the Avalanche in the loss, their four goals were not enough. Allowing seven goals was an issue and a showcase of how things sometimes have gone wrong for the Cats this season. Additionally, winning 61 percent of the faceoffs did not help, as the possession opportunities did not turn into more goals. The Panthers were sloppy on defense, and it showed, along with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky struggling to make stops. Unfortunately, he allowed six goals in that game and will look to bounce back from that subpar performance. Bobrovsky comes in with a record of 17-8-1 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

The Panthers will cover the spread if Barkov, Tkachuk, and Reinhart can find ways to get the puck to the net, with Bennett also helping the setup. Then, the defense must prevent the Avalanche from getting open chances and Bobrovsky must do well.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche took a hit when Scott Wedgewood suffered a lower-body injury that will keep him out for a few weeks. While this is a major loss for the goaltending side of the team, their offense might get a boost soon as Gabriel Landeskog took a major step in his recovery, and may play in his first game since his Stanley Cup win a few seasons ago.

The offense has certainly shined this season, with their top three players making an impact each time. Nathan MacKinnon has 14 goals and 50 assists, including three powerplay markers. However, he has been inconsistent in the faceoff circle, winning 339 draws and losing 371. MacKinnon played a part in the win as he had a helper.

Mikko Rantanen is exceptional, coming in with 22 goals and 34 assists, including seven powerplay markers. Amazingly, he was electric in the win over the Cats, notching one goal and three assists. Cale Makar continues to thrive, coming in with 13 goals and 35 assists, including six powerplay snipes. Also, he had two applies in the big win over the Panthers.

Mackenzie Blackwood gets the start and comes in with a 6-1 record with a 1.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932. He will provide much better goaltending than Alexandar Georgiev, who was the goalie when the Avs won the first game.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if the offense can continue generating opportunities and shot attempts. Then, the defense must help Blackwood and make it challenging.

Final Panthers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Panthers are 19-21 against the spread, while the Avalanche are 15-25 against the odds. Moreover, the Panthers are 10-9 against the spread on the road, while the Avs are 6-14 against the odds at home. The Panthers are 21-19 against the over/under, while the Avalanche are 22-17-1 against the over/under. Based on past results, I like the Cats to cover the spread on the road in this game, avenging the loss from the first game.

Final Panthers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-245)