At the Adjacent Music Festival in New Jersey, Paramore’s own Hayley Williams took to the stage to perform. Williams used her hypothetical and quite literal platform to take a stand in favor of LGBTQ rights as well. There, she declared to her fans her take on Ron DeSantis’ running in the 2024 presidential election, per Trevor Decker News.

“If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f***ing dead to me,” Williams said passionately on stage.

This proclamation comes after the announcement of the Republican Governor of Florida declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election. DeSantis took to Twitter’s gathering platform Twitter Spaces to announce his plans with the help of Elon Musk.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DeSantis is openly homophobic, signing bills that are hostile towards LGBTQ individuals and their rights. He signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, an attempt to stop public education classrooms from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity. He also opposed a bill meant to end discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in housing and employment. In another, he supported a law allowing businesses to deny service to LGBTQ people based on religious beliefs. And there are many more.

Paramore and Hayley Williams have been open in her support of LGBTQ rights in the past. She’s fought against the legislative effort to eliminate drag performances. She’s no stranger to the activism stage either. As she’s said at the Adjacent Music Festival, “I’m very f***ing comfortable talking politics.” It’s admirable when people with a large platform use their audience to reach far and wide.