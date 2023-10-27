Paris Hilton, the iconic socialite and media personality, has always been known for her extravagant style and larger-than-life persona. True to her reputation, Hilton recently revealed a jaw-dropping detail about her wedding day wardrobe. While she donned six different dresses during her wedding celebrations, Hilton disclosed in an interview with British Vogue that she had a staggering 45 dresses to choose from for her big day.

The 42-year-old socialite shared, “I actually wore six dresses the night of my wedding and it was because I literally had 45 of them.” The reason for this abundance? Designers from around the world were eager to be a part of Hilton's wedding, sending her custom-made dresses that were nothing short of spectacular. Hilton added, “My stylist was getting calls from designers all around the world and everyone was so excited to be a part of this wedding that they all made these incredible custom dresses that were so beautiful.”

Despite the plethora of options, Hilton managed to narrow down her choices to her favorite six looks. She had a clear vision for her main wedding dress, expressing a desire for a “Grace Kelly vibe.” Hilton's dream came true as she walked down the aisle in a timeless Oscar De La Renta gown adorned with 3D flowers, embodying elegance and sophistication. Throughout the night, she transitioned into various outfits, from a sequined cape by Pamela Rowland to a vibrant pink ensemble by Alice + Olivia, showcasing her versatile fashion sense. We know Paris Hilton is no stranger to making statements through her choices in wardrobe, but this was definitely a statement!

Hilton's love for pink was evident, not just in her wedding attire but also in her past fashion choices. Reflecting on her style evolution, she mentioned her iconic all-pink looks, stating, “I was going for the Barbiecore vibes before there was even the word Barbiecore.” Hilton playfully added, “I invented it,” emphasizing her admiration for Barbie as an icon and inspiration.