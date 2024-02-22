“Rachel brings a phenomenal track record building culturally relevant consumer brands"

Paris Hilton‘s media company, 11:11 Media, has appointed Rachel Webber, the former chief brand officer of Playboy, to the newly created role of chief commercial and brand officer, Variety reports. In her new position, Webber will report to Bruce Gersh, the president and COO of 11:11 Media, and will collaborate with him to oversee the company's operational and strategic management. Together, they will lead 11:11 Media's global business expansion and creative go-to-market strategies across various consumer categories, retail partnerships, and content franchises.

Paris Hilton welcomed Webber to the team, praising her as an accomplished executive and the perfect addition to help elevate 11:11 Media to new heights. Webber brings extensive experience to the role, having previously overseen Playboy's subscription-based creator platform and held executive positions at National Geographic, Fox, Rovio (maker of “Angry Birds”), and Tumblr.

Gersh expressed enthusiasm about Webber's appointment, highlighting her track record in building culturally relevant consumer brands and businesses. He emphasized her unique background across media, consumer technology, and lifestyle brands, underscoring her suitability for driving innovation at 11:11 Media.

Also, Webber herself expressed excitement about joining 11:11 Media, describing it as a dream opportunity. She commended Hilton and Gersh for building an innovative new media model and expressed eagerness to collaborate on creating “massive pop culture moments” and expanding the company into new business verticals worldwide.

Furthermore, 11:11 Media's diverse portfolio includes film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, digital, and Web3 projects, with a focus on lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, and travel. With Webber on board, the company should further grow and innovate in 2024 and beyond.