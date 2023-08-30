Legend Michael Jackson celebrated what would've been his 65th birthday on August 29. But it's a ‘Thriller' for his daughter online. In an Instagram video, Paris Jackson shared that she received hurtful messages online from father Michael Jackson's fans and trolls if she didn't post tributes on his birthday.

Michael Jackson was 50 when he died in June 2009 due to a heart problem from taking too much propofol, a strong medicine. Paris said that when her dad was alive, he didn't like celebrating his birthday and didn't want his kids to know when it was.

She told her fans on Instagram: “So today's my dad's birthday, and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that…”

Paris Jackson also revealed that her father, Michael Jackson would not tell them his birthday so they won't have to celebrate. But not posting about her dad's birthday on social media apparently made people upset.

“They tell me to kill myself…and they're basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram.'

Contrary to what trolls are implying, Paris also did pay tribute to MJ. On his 65th birthday, she performed at a concert in Colorado.

“He worked hard for 50 years with love and passion so that I can stand here on stage and talk to you. Everything I am is because of him.”

In a response to threatening messages she receives, Paris Jackson can only tell Michael Jackson's fans and trolls to be kind.