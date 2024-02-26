Park Seo-Joon's net worth in 2024 is $21 million. Park is a highly popular actor who recently appeared in MCU's The Marvels.
Furthermore, he's also known for his works in Korean dramas and movies. He is an Asian Film Award-winning actor, a Blue Dragon Award winner, and a Korean Association of Film Critics Award winner. Let's take a closer look at Park Seo-Joon's net worth in 2024.
Park Seo-Joon's net worth in 2024 is $21 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as KOIMOI.
Park Seo-Joon was born on Dec. 16, 1988, in Seoul, South Korea. He attended An-Nam high school.
After graduating from high school, Park attended the Seoul Institute of the Arts, where he developed his skills in acting. Shortly after, it wasn't long before Park enlisted in the military, as mandated by the South Korean government.
Park Seo-Joon's early acting career in Korea
In 2011, Park made his first acting debut in the music video of Bang Yong-Guk's I Remember. A year later, he appeared in the TV series Dream High, which also featured eventual K-pop stars Bae Suzy and Lee Ji-Eun (IU).
After that, Park became a fixture in South Korean television screens. He earned roles in Shut Up Family, I Summon You, Gold!, One Warm Word, A Witch's Love, and Kill Me, Heal Me.
Park Seo-Joon's breakout roles
In 2015, Park earned his breakout role in the TV series She Was Pretty. Based on reports, Park was able to enjoy a paycheck of 30 million won or $25,000 per episode. By starring in 16 episodes, he probably earned a total of around $400,000 from the drama alone.
After his memorable performance in She Was Pretty, Park starred in several more famous dramas such as Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight For My Way, Record of Youth, Itaewon Class, and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, which saw him star opposite big time K-drama celebrity Park Min-Young.
Aside from television series, Park also had a smooth transition as a big-screen actor. During the same year Park broke out with She Was Pretty, the South Korean star made his cinematic debut in the Chronicles of Evil. Chronicles of Evil grossed $15.5 million around the world.
In addition to Chronicles of Evil, Park also starred in his first film along with Han Hyo-joo in The Beauty Inside. Thanks to his breakout year in 2015, online outlets claim that Park raked in approximately KRW 1 billion or $851,000 from his acting roles for that year.
But among his movies, Park's most successful South Korean film thus far has been Parasite. Parasite won a historic four Oscar Awards, including one for Best Picture, the first time in history a foreign language film took the award. Parasite grossed at least $262 million worldwide.
Some of Park's other notable films include Midnight Runners, Real, Be With You, The Divine Fury, Concrete Utopia, and Dream, where he reunited with K-pop star Lee Ji-Eun (IU).
Park Seo-Joon in the Marvels
After plenty of success in the Korean entertainment industry, Park eventually made the jump into Hollywood. Park made Prince Yan come to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film The Marvels.
Park was able to act alongside Hollywood A-listers Brie Larson and Samuel Jackson. The Marvels grossed nearly $188 million worldwide, which was the lowest earnings for an MCU film. However, according to reports, Park raked in $200,000 for his role as Prince Yan.
Park Seo-Joon's other sources of income
Given Park's popularity in South Korea, it isn't surprising that he has partnered up with major brands. In fact, thanks to the Korean wave, Park has closed partnerships with international brands such as IAM Worldwide, luxury leather goods brand Montblanc, high-end clothing apparel Tommy Hilfiger, and mobile services Smart Communications, Inc.
Based on sources, Park is one of the highest endorsement income earners among South Korean Actors. In fact, the What's Wrong with Secretary Kim star's talent fee was KRW 700 million or around $540,000 back in 2018.
Aside from having a successful career in acting, Park has used his popularity to make his presence felt on social media. In fact, his YouTube channel has already amassed 1.99 million subscribers and 56.9 million views.
According to reports, a YouTuber with over a million subscribers should earn an average yearly paycheck of $57,200.
In terms of assets, Park certainly invested most of his earnings from a successful acting career on real estate in South Korea. Based on reports, Park owns a building worth $10 million in the famous Gangnam district of Seoul. Furthermore, he also owns a $4.4 million property in the city's Cheongdam-dong district.
