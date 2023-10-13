Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struggled in the early part of the NFL season. They slowly got better with their secondary getting Chris Jones back and the offense getting the much-needed return of Travis Kelce. Andy Reid's squad has since won five straight games in dominant fashion. There are still a lot of holes to patch up and their game against the Denver Broncos showed that. Mahomes outlined how much they are expecting to grow in the league in his latest statement, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

“We’ve just got to continue to get better and better,” was the optimistic declaration that Patrick Mahomes made after their game against the Broncos.

The Chiefs were getting the yardage and progression on offense. But, they struggled to convert third and fourth downs in the matchup. They were 4/13 on third-down efficiency and 0/1 on fourth-downs. They still eclipsed whatever offensive production the Broncos threw at them. 389 total yards with 5.6 yards per play proved that over the opposing team's Russell Wilson-led attack which just got 197 total yards.

Everyone got their chance to shine in Andy Reid's team tonight. Patrick Mahomes had 30 completions out of 40 attempted passes. This netted him 306 passing yards and a touchdown. A slight drawback was his interception but the Chiefs quickly recovered from it. His partner, Travis Kelce, was also inspired to play not just because Taylor Swift was there. The tight end notched 124 receiving yards on nine receptions. His 13.8 average showed how eager he was to get to the end zone as much as possible.