Super Bowl 57 is coming soon and Patrick Mahomes II is tasked to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the Kansas City Chiefs’ side. But for that to happen, the star quarterback has to go through Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. In any case, football card collectors will likely keep a close eye on this matchup as there’s every chance for either player to see their stock rise. For the Chiefs’ franchise player, though, he’s got experience and hype riding in his favor. We take a look below at why those Patrick Mahomes NFL rookie cards deserve some attention as the Super Bowl approaches.

Patrick Mahomes II and the upcoming Super Bowl

In a twist some saw coming, the Kansas City Chiefs are now the underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles with the probability of the latter winning Super Bowl 57 rising to 56.52%. Even if that’s the case, no football fan or sports card collector can deny that of the two teams battling it out on the grandest stage of them all, Patrick Mahomes II is the best player out there.

Despite being seen as the underdogs in this matchup, the Chiefs are at an advantage when it comes to quarterback as Mahomes has proven in the past couple of years why he’s one of the best in his position. Even though Jalen Hurts has been great this year, even placing himself in the MVP conversation, there’s no doubt that the Chiefs’ star QB has been performing at an elite level longer than the Eagles’ star. Also, Mahomes has proven time and time again that when the Super Bowl comes around, he can rise above the adversities and give the opposing squad a fight they need to prepare for.

A good point to remember was how Mahomes performed back in 2020 when he led the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. In that particular contest, the Chiefs’ star QB made two touchdowns and threw 286 yards, making him worthy to win the Super Bowl MVP. Since then, he has gotten better, especially during the current season where Mahomes leads the league in passing touchdowns and yards.

But even with Mahomes on their side, the Chiefs would still need to do something about the Jalen Hurts-Miles Sanders combo that has allowed the Eagles to run through opposing squads this postseason. Fortunately, Mahomes’ squad is capable enough when it comes to the defensive end as they allowed the fifth-fewest rushing scores during the current season and 4.4 yards per carry. Also, Kansas City allowed only two rushing touchdowns in two postseason games while hindering any running back from breaking 65 yards.

Of course, there are several risks that can derail Mahomes’ chances of winning the Super Bowl. Foremost among these is his ankle. While he did play through the pain against the Cincinnati Bengals, his mobility was limited. It remains to be seen how his rest has helped the QB recover and if he returns to top shape when he faces the Eagles. One thing is for sure, though. Those Patrick Mahomes rookie cards will be on the crosshairs of almost everyone in the hobby, especially if a good deal for one comes along.

The current state of Patrick Mahomes rookie cards

At this point in time, two of Patrick Mahomes II rookie cards will surely catch the eyes of those in the hobby – his 2017 Prizm Silver and Optic Holo. The former in a PSA 10 slab, though, started three months ago at $3,960 and is down now to $3,840, which equates to a -3% drop.

The Optic Holo rookie card, on the other hand, is up by 5.5% from its $2,025 PSA 10 price three months ago. Now, it’s at $2,137. All things considered, these prices aren’t a massive jump, nor are they a drastic fall. Mahomes is still one of the priciest guys in the NFL card market due to his accomplishments and reputation as the next big star that can take the reins from Tom Brady. In any case, the upcoming Super Bowl will be the deciding factor that will dictate where Mahomes’ stock will go.

The verdict on Patrick Mahomes cards

Those who are planning to get their hands on Patrick Mahomes rookie cards, especially those encased in PSA 10 slabs or the short-printed variants, mustn’t do so. The Chiefs’ star QB and his stock are currently trending up as the Super Bowl is drawing near. Doing so runs the risk of a loss if the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Chiefs. On the other hand, those who want to sell their Mahomes cards are free to go with this option as the hype is there for him. In any case, it’s best to see what happens in a couple of days when Super Bowl 57 comes around. For sure, those Patrick Mahomes rookie cards will still hold some value, whether the Chiefs win or they bow out to the Eagles.