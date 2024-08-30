Going into her second season as the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs' most famous fan, Taylor Swift has a big impact on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's team. Her reach goes beyond what most football fans see every Sunday.

Speaking to Chris Simms for NBC, Mahomes was asked if he notices a difference due to Swift's presence at Chiefs games. He was quick to acknowledge her impact on the female demographic of NFL fandom.

“I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” Mahomes said. “And I know being a girl dad how cool it is for me. To see these little girls, these daughters, and how much they're loving spending time with their dad, watching football.

“And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is, I think that's been special to me. She is the most famous person in the world — she could not be. She's really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions — she started drawing up plays. We may have to put one in,” he continued.

Chiefs fans will have to continue wondering what play Swift drew up. Perhaps she will put in the work with Kelce while on her break from the Eras Tour. Either way, her presence at their games continues to bring eyeballs to the NFL.

Who is Patrick Mahomes?

Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP. He has already made four Super Bowls alongside Kelce in his young career. Additionally, he is a two-time NFL MVP and a six-time Pro Bowler.

He is a former first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Mahomes was selected tenth overall by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played college football at Texas Tech, throwing for over 5,000 yards in his last season.

After sitting out most of his rookie season, Mahomes took over the starting quarterback role in his sophomore NFL season. He immediately put the league on notice, throwing over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.

He has continued throwing over 4,000 yards in every season since then. Mahomes once again eclipsed 5,000 yards — throwing 5,250, to be exact — during the 2022 season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will attempt to defend their Super Bowl championship in the 2024 season. They open it against the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game on September 5.

Taylor Swift's relationship with the Chiefs' Travis Kelce

Since the beginning of the 2023 NFL season, Taylor Swift has been dating Patrick Mahomes' favorite target on the Kansas City Chiefs: tight end Travis Kelce. Speculation of a budding romantic interest started when Kelce revealed he tried to give Swift his number at an Eras Tour show.

A few months later, Swift appeared at the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. She continued supporting the team throughout their season, attending 13 games. These included their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

During the 2024 offseason, Kelce went to several of Swift's Eras Tour shows, specifically during the summer European leg. He joined her on stage during her June 23, 2024, concert at Wembley Stadium in London, England. He performed as a background dancer during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”