After a disastrous 2024 season for the New England Patriots under former head coach Jerod Mayo, there's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Mike Vrabel. And actually, he isn't much of a new sheriff in town. Rather, he's an old sheriff returning to town, given Vrabel's time as a Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the Patriots. Now, in Vrabel's first season as head coach, his team has the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as he and the rest of the coaching staff look to rebuild one of the best dynasties in league history.

The Patriots have needs across the board to make their team better, as was evident by their 4-13 record in 2024.

However, one thing the Patriots did learn is that they seem to have the right guy at quarterback, with Drake Maye earning a Pro Bowl invite after his rookie season.

Maye finished his rookie season, starting just 12 games after the Patriots took their time rolling him out onto the field. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett was the team's starter for the first five weeks, giving Maye his first start in Week 6 against the Houston Texans.

In Maye's 12 starts, he led the Patriots to a 3-9 record, completing 66.6% of passes (225/338) for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, Maye added 54 carries for 421 rushing yards and a pair of scores.

So, while they might have the quarterback position figured out, most of the remaining positions are not.

Tight end Hunter Henry was the Patriots' 2024 receiving leader, catching 66 passes for 674 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, three players actually hauled in more receiving touchdowns than Hunter: DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Austin Hooper.

It wouldn't be overly shocking if a handful of readers didn't recognize those players, as they aren't necessarily household names.

That's mainly to say the Patriots' list of needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft has receiver high up on that board.

And in this three-round mock draft, it addresses that need early with their first pick being used one of the best receiver prospects of the class.

Reminder: This is a simulated mock draft, using the PFF 2025 NFL Mock Draft Simulator.

Patriots No. 4 pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

While Tetairoa McMillan might not play both ways like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the Arizona receiver has a case for best pure receiver of the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 212 pounds, McMillan has the size of a true X receiver — a player the Patriots desperately need.

In 2024, the Patriots' top receiving wide-out was DeMario Douglas, who's 5-foot-8, 192 pounds poses much less of a possesstion threat than McMillan would.

And given Maye's ability to huck it deep, McMillan would pair greatly with the Patriots' big-arm quarterback.

Now, one thing about McMillan's game that isn't elite is his after-the-catch abilities to burn defenders down the sideline.

As a big-body receiver, the Arizona receiver won't be beating too many NFL cornerbacks with his speed or separation.

However, with his big frame, he's a nightmare to defend against, especially given his ability to line up anywhere on the field. With Arizona, McMillan lined up as the X, Z, and even in the slot, making him a complete mismatch against nickel corners.

His ability to excel as a possession receiver is what will translate to the NFL for McMillan, and it's a portion of the Patriots' offense that desperately needs talent.

Although the No. 4 pick might be rich for a receiver, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator heard Drake Maye's prayers and gifted him Tetairoa McMillan.

Patriots No. 38 pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

With their second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots get Christian Gonzalez his duo, pairing him with Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.

While Barron could be selected much higher, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator has New England drafting the physical corner with their pick at the top of the second round.

Barron spent five seasons with the Longhorns, having his first big season in 2022, following it up with a campaign that landed him as an All-American in 2024.

Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 183 pounds, Barron is a little on the lighter side, but he's a relatively prototypical size for an NFL cornerback.

In 2024, Barron made the best of his final year at Texas. Playing in 16 games with the Longhorns in 2024, Barron totaled 67 tackles (46 solo, 21 assisted), 11 passes defended, five interceptions, three tackles for loss, and one sack.

Now, while the Patriots have their No. 1 corner in Gonzalez, the NFL has evolved into a pass-heavy league, forcing teams to have strong secondaries from top to bottom.

The Patriots allowed just 211.5 passing yards per game, but adding Barron to their defense could get that number under the 200s in 2025, making them a juggernaut at defending the pass.

Patriots No. 69 pick: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

With the 69th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator has the Patriots double-dipping at receiver.

This time, the simulator has New England selecting Jalen Royals out of Utah State.

Before the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, Royals was a relatively underrecognized talent as a receiver at Utah State.

While some people were aware of Royals' talent pre-Senior Bowl, he really popped onto the scene in Mobile, AL, winning the hearts of draft scouts across the nation.

As a player at a smaller school, his name doesn't have the recognizability as, say, Abdul Carter, but that doesn't make him a bad prospect by any means.

In three seasons with the Utah State Aggies, Royals played in 32 games, hauling in 126 receptions for 1,914 yards, and 21 touchdowns.

While his production dropped slightly in 2024, the Aggies' receiver had over 1,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2023, showing he can produce at a high level.

And paired with Maye in New England, the Patriots could have a much stronger receiver room, if they walk away with McMillan and Royals in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Not only would they have their two new rookies, but they also have Javon Baker and Jalen Polk from the 2024 NFL Draft who didn't really see the field too much.

Patriots No. 77 pick: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

Another area the Patriots must address in 2025 is their lack of pass rush. And with their second third-round pick selection, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator selected Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart.

As a four-year player in college, Stewart split his time with Coastal Carolina (2021-22) and Michigan (2023-24).

With Coastal Carolina, Stewart hit the scene early, ending his freshman season with 12.5 sacks in 13 games, adding 43 tackles (24 solo, 19 assisted) to his yearly total. On top of having a magnet to the opposing quarterback, he finished his first season as a Chanticleer with three forced fumbles, showcasing his power as an edge rusher.

After transferring to Michigan in 2023, Stewart immediately became a National Champion, aiding the Wolverines defense to a dominant season defensively.

Now, while Stewart might not be available at this pick in the actual 2025 NFL Draft, he would immediately impact a pass rush that badly needs production.

In 2024, the Patriots ranked 23rd across the league in pass-rush win-rate percentage: 37%.

And as a player who benefits from being a linebacker in an odd-front defense — like the one ran in New England — Stewart would be a great fit with the Patriots if he can last until the 77th pick.

Following the first three rounds, these are the remaining picks for the Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Round 4, pick 107

Round 5, pick 143

Round 7, pick 217

Round 7, pick 220

Round 7, pick 241

And with many needs in place for the Patriots in 2025, they have plenty of players on their prospect board of guys who can help this team win games.