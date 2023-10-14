The New England Patriots are in another desperate win situation in Week 6. This time, their opponent is the Las Vegas Raiders. Ahead of the Patriots-Raiders game, we'll be making our Patriots Week 6 predictions.

As the Patriots look to right the ship following a 1-4 start to the season, here are four bold predictions for their game on Sunday.

4. Mac Jones won't commit a turnover.

Picking a player to not commit a turnover after he's committed six over the last two weeks is bold enough as is. But it's even more bold when you consider that he's going up against a defense that had three interceptions last week!

Jones has been a walking turnover in the last two games, throwing four interceptions (two of which were pick-6s) and fumbling twice (with one being returned for a touchdown). Meanwhile, the Raiders had their way with Jordan Love last week, making interceptions on either silly throws made by him or stepping in the clutch to make a big play.

But it's pretty clear that now, more than ever, that Jones' job is on the line. He already looked unconfident as is when he threw the ball last week, clutching the ball as he hesitated on some passes. In fact, the two interceptions he threw last week weren't bad throws, per se. The first one came as he hesitated on a throw before deciding to toss it as he was getting hit. The second came on a bad drop from Ty Montgomery.

In addition, Jones had a turnover-free game against the Raiders last season. While it wasn't his best game, he didn't throw an interception as he mostly operated out of a clean pocket.

On top of all of that, the Raiders really don't generate turnovers. Outside of last week, they've only recorded one interception in four other games so far this season. They were also tied for last in interceptions last season.

I don't think Jones will necessarily light the world on fire on Sunday. But I think we'll see a timid version of him, where he has some success, but mostly leaves a lot to be desired as he'll likely throw for just over 200 yards on six yards per attempt with a touchdown.

3. This is the week Rhamondre Stevenson breaks out of his slump.

There isn't too much of reality to base this off of, but it's more of a gut feel.

The Patriots took Monday off to evaluate everything they've done over the last few weeks and find out what they do right, which really isn't much of anything. But one way to get things going is by getting the run game going. Entering the season, it seemed like the Patriots were going to take a power-run approach with their offense. That hasn't come to fruition so far, with both Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott struggling.

But the Patriots have also been playing from a deficit in just about every game this season. Maybe they get the ball first or take an early lead for a change and rely on Stevenson to help pick up yards. He did rush for 172 yards in last season's game between the two teams, so that is something to possibly look to as a reason why he might finally break out in Week 6.

Rhamondre Stevenson gives the Patriots the lead! 📺: #NEvsLV on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SuNPv0yZ94 pic.twitter.com/xeiqlVf4CM — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022

2. The Patriots won't record an interception of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Something has got to give here.

Garoppolo leads the league in interceptions with seven, despite playing in just four games. The Patriots only have one interception through five games.

I expect Garoppolo to get the better hand. The Patriots' secondary is depleted, with three of their top four corners on injured reserve and Jonathan Jones still battling an ankle injury. Kyle Dugger made his way to the injury report this week, as well.

Now, Garoppolo is always good for one “What the f*** was that?” throw in each game. But I wouldn't be surprised if the Raiders were in a spot where they protect him from making such a throw.

1. The Patriots lose in a non-interesting way.

It feels like every Patriots loss over the last two seasons has come with either dramatics or a history-making blowout.

But the Patriots are just a flat-out bad team now. That means every loss isn't the end of the world, because that's already passed them.

The Raiders aren't a team suited to really blow anyone out, either. Their offense has pieces to put up a lot of points, yet they haven't scored 20 points in a game this season. They also have an unimpressive defense as well, which could allow the Patriots' offense to at least generate some points.

In what's going to be a truly bad game, I expect the Patriots to fall, 23-14.