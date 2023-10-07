The New England Patriots did not look good at all in their 38-3 blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, and a primary culprit for the loss was Mac Jones. Jones struggled under center (12/21, 150 YDS, 2 INT) before he got benched in the third quarter in favor of Bailey Zappe. Despite the loss, though, it doesn't sound like Bill Belichick has lost faith in his starting quarterback.

Similar to Jones, Belichick has faced a lot of criticism for his coaching of the Patriots in their loss to the Cowboys. For the most part, Belichick's players have stood up for him after the worst loss he had suffered during his tenure as New England's head coach, and he decided to return the favor by defending Jones from the numerous critics who have come for his head in the wake of the Pats latest loss.

“Anybody who plays or coaches in this league has not-so-good performances somewhere along the line. So, part of the job, part of the situation, every week’s a new week. Mac’s pretty mentally tough. So is everybody else around here. I mean, you have to be in this league.” – Bill Belichick, Boston.com

Nobody is saying that you can put together a masterful outing everytime you take the field, but at some point, Jones, Belichick, and the Patriots need to find a way to win games. The team isn't panicking after their big loss to the Cowboys, but it's clear that everyone involved needs a bounce back game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, or things could truly start to spiral out of control.